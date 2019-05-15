|
Dorothy Mae (Moton) Harris, 78
WORCESTER - Dorothy Mae (Moton) Harris, 78, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Health Care in Worcester.
She was born in 1940 in Birmingham, AL where she attended elementary school and junior high school. She later moved with her sister to West Virginia where she attended high school. It was there where she met her future husband, the late, Arrit G. Harris. Soon after they moved to Jamaica Queens, NY where they built their life. She attended York College in Queens, NY. Dorothy worked for many years at the Social Security Office in NYC. She also worked in the hospital for some time. She and Arrit made Queens their home. It is where she raised her children and grandchildren. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards and bingo. She threw neighborhood cookouts and enjoyed feeding everybody. She also enjoyed crocheting and giving her blankets, hats, scarves and pillow covers away as gifts. Dorothy, "Ma", "Mommy", "Nana", "Grandma Dear", "Auntie Dear", will be missed by many. We will forever remember her strength, leadership, honesty and livelihood. We love you.
Being predeceased by her husband, the late Arrit Harris, Dorothy is survived by; two sons: Arrit Moton of Queens, NY, and Anthony Harris of Shrewsbury, MA; two daughters: Sybil Small of Bay Shore, NY, and Lorene Harris of Worcester, MA; three brothers: Vincent Simpson of Atlanta, GA, Grady Jefferson of Worcester, and Jerome Jefferson of Worcester; four sisters: Patricia Thomas and her husband Jimmy, Evelyn Simpson and her husband Ron, Cynthia Walker, and Carolyn Johnson and her husband Leslie, all of Birmingham, Alabama; five grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Dorothy was predeceased by; three brothers: Edgar Moton, Nathaniel Gibson, and Willie Joe Moton; two sisters: Burnette Moton and JoAnne Holly; two grandsons: Jaquan and Davian Harris.
Visitation will be on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am at the Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street Worcester, MA; Committal will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.
