|
|
Dorothy N. Hisoire, 88
Douglas & Northbridge - Dorothy N. (Guilbeault) Hisoire, 88, of Douglas, formerly of Northbridge, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Northbridge, after a long battle with cancer.
Her husband of 51 years, Leo G. Hisoire, died in 2009. She leaves three children: Ann Marie Hisoire of Blackstone, Gail S. Hisoire of Worcester, and Leo R. Hisoire and his wife, Kim A. (Curran) Hisoire, of Douglas; two granddaughters: Gabriella L. Hisoire and Delaney S. Hisoire, both of Douglas; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Nelson J. and Diana (Guilbeault) Guilbeault of Northbridge and a sister, Bertha Torrance of Ashland.
Mrs. Hisoire was born in Northbridge where she lived all her life before moving to Douglas in 2010. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School and trained as a hairdresser, a career she pursued for several years. She enjoyed floral arranging and baking but, most of all, she was dedicated to the care of her family.
She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Parish in Douglas. For most of her life, she was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish in Northbridge where she and Leo worked on the bingo and bazaar committees for many years.
Mrs. Hisoire's funeral will be Saturday, January 11, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Denis Catholic Church, 27 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Providence Rd., Whitinsville. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to her family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, in the funeral home.
Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 ()
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020