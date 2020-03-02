|
Dorothy E. (Eppley) Ireland, 84
Oxford - Dorothy E. (Eppley) Ireland, 84, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Webster Manor Nursing Home in Webster. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Donald S. Ireland of Oxford who died in 2018. She is survived by 11 children, Donald "Stu" Ireland and his husband Stephen Bergeron of Limestone, ME, Ruth Ireland of Rutland, Susan Ireland of Derry, NH, AnnMarie Ireland of New York, Russell Ireland of Oxford, Richard Ireland and his wife Mae of Oxford, Wilfred Ireland and his wife Sherry of Kings Mountain, NC, Nancy Dulmaine of Rutland, William Ireland and his wife Jessica of Pomfret, CT, Karen Bandy of South Carolina, and Catherine Ireland of Salem, NH; 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a sister, Alice J. Belanger. She was born in Southbridge, daughter of the late Harry R. and Lillian A. (Gauthier) Eppley, and lived in Charlton before moving to Oxford in 1956. She graduated from Charlton High School in 1955.
Mrs. Ireland worked at Nichols College in Dudley for 10 years. Previously she worked at Kelly Healthcare in Worcester, Guardian Photos in Oxford, and was a home health aide. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Oxford, where she was also a deacon, president of the Woman's Group, and a member of the choir. Mrs. Ireland was active in Oxford Lassie League and Little League as a coach. She was a leader and committee member for the Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop, and was once named Volunteer of the Year in Oxford. She was a member of the Bluebirds, helped to operate the food pantry, and was always an active member in the Oxford community.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 693 Main St., North Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 577, North Oxford, MA 01537.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020