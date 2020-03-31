|
|
Dorothy M. (Davis) Jensen, 85
Worcester/Charlton/East Hartford - Dorothy M. (Davis) Jensen, 85, passed away March 28, 2020 at the Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester.
Her husband of 62 years, Richard G. Jensen died July 11, 2017.
She leaves behind 3 daughters, Linda C. Gillett of Tampa, FL., Joan M. Morse and her husband Ernie of Southbridge, and Susan M. Hardies and her husband David of Charlton; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer (Hayes) Baille and husband Grant of Wesley Chapel, FL., Matthew and Steven Hardies of Worcester, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was born August 25, 1934 in Athol, a daughter of the late Howard E. and Hilda B. (Longevin) Davis.
She was predeceased by 2 brothers, James A. Davis and wife Margaret of Tucson, AZ, and Robert E. Davis and wife Beverly of Ft. Pierce, FL.
Dot was a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of the Mother's Club at Burnside Methodist Church in East Hartford, CT., for many years, as well as a Brownie Girl Scout Leader.
She retired from First Federal Savings at the Glastonbury branch in 1994.
After moving to Charlton, she was active at the Charlton Senior Center coordinating day trips and setting up exercise and line-dancing classes as well as secretary of the Golden Age Club.
Dot was a member of the Federated Church of Charlton.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and management at Oasis at Dodge Park for their exceptional care and support as well as the staff from Brookhaven Hospice.
The Funeral Service will be private, with burial in West Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, The Oasis at Dodge Park, Activities Fund, 102 Randolph Rd., Worcester, MA. 01606.
The ROBERT J. MILLER – CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., in Charlton is assisting Dot's family with arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020