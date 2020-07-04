Dorothy Jolicoeur

Dorothy M. (Sugalski) Jolicoeur, 87
SPENCER - Dorothy M. (Sugalski) Jolicoeur, 87 formerly of 45 Ash St., peaceably returned to the Lord on Thursday, June 25th. She was the loving wife of Rene O. Jolicoeur for 65 years (who passed in November 2018) and a resident of Spencer since 1954. She leaves daughter, Darlene Foley and her husband Brian of East Harwich, sons Rene Jolicoeur and his wife Sheree of Spencer and Thomas Jolicoeur of Syracuse, NY, two brothers Joseph Sugalski and his wife Ann of Thompson, CT and Stanley Sugalski and his wife Martha from Florida, four grandchildren, a great grandson and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sisters Irene, Theresa and brothers, Walter, Edward and Vincent. She was born in Webster and was the daughter of Stanley and Winifred (Kochanek) Sugalski and later graduated from Bartlett High School.
Dorothy was very artistic and channeled her talents as a portrait sketch artist and expert seamstress and demonstrated an overall proficiency with a needle and thread. She loved flowers and for many years took great pride, spending endless hours in her rock garden at the end of her driveway and somehow always evaded passing admirers and motorists. For many years she played a significant behind the scenes role in the operation of Jolicoeur's Dairy Farm, was a longtime hairdresser and retired from T.J. Maxx and Companies in Worcester and received countless awards as "Employee of the Month." Dorothy was a devoted, loving wife; a marriage that was noted to be unique and special by many. She was a committed full-time stay at home mother who surrounded her children with unconditional love. She had an outgoing, fun loving personality with a distinct laugh that will stand as her hallmark. She was of strong religious faith and an active member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer on Wednesday, July 8th. at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. There are no calling hours. J HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Alzheimer Assoc. of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.www.morinfuneralhomes.com