|
|
Dorothy Ann (Crawford) Joubert, 84
Shrewsbury - Dorothy Ann (Crawford) Joubert, 84, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Holden, the daughter of Lewis G. and Ruth E. (Oberg) Crawford.
Dorothy will be missed and lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters, James Joubert, Daniel and Debra Joubert, Michael and Pamela Joubert, Cheryl Joubert and Paul Rudik, Gary Joubert, Lisa and Candido Diaz, Donna and Todd Dube, Kevin and Rosemary Joubert; her brother, Edward Crawford; her sisters, Pearl McCarthy, and Carolyn Parker; 19 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husband, Philip Joubert in 1997; her daughter-in-law Debra; her brothers, Charles "Chuck" and Richard "Butch" Crawford; and her sisters, Joan Field, Esther Elian, and Evelyn Monroe.
Dorothy attended the former Fanning Trade School and went on to proudly serve in the Unites States Marine Corps during the Korean Era. She settled in Shrewsbury where she and her former husband Philip raised their family on Lake Quinsigamond. Dorothy was a past member of the First Assembly of God Church in Worcester and Sanford, Florida where she leaves many dear friends. She loved knitting and crocheting, bowling, line dancing and was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. Dorothy will be remembered for her devotion to Jesus her Lord and Savior, the word of the Bible, her family, and her independent spirit.
Per Dorothy's wishes, a graveside funeral service honoring and celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richard's Ave., Paxton. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114-2699. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019