Dorothy F. Kenary, 90
SHREWSBURY - Dorothy F. "Dottie" (Senecal) Kenary, 90, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020. Her beloved husband of 55 years, Roy V. Kenary, predeceased her in 2006.
Born in Worcester, raised in Shrewsbury, Dottie was one of 4 children born to the late Alfred C. and Mary M. (Keeley) Senecal. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School in Worcester. After graduation, she began working for the New England Telephone Company, prior to meeting Roy and settling down. The pair made their home in Shrewsbury, where they raised their family.
A woman of great faith, Dottie was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, and former member of their Jet Set Group, for many years. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Rosary Group.
Dottie is survived by her two daughters, Ann M. Kenary and her partner James Dunn of Oxford, and Arlene T. Strand and her husband Peter of Spencer; five grandchildren, Matthew, Heidi, Michelle, Marie, and Lisa; four great-grandchildren, Katherine, Thomas, Emerson, and Miles; her sister, Marie Senecal; and many dear friends whom she held close to her heart. In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was also predeceased by her son, Thomas A. Kenary, who passed in 1976, and her two brothers, Alfred and Robert Senecal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Her funeral Mass and burial will be held privately for her family. The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com