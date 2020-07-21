1/2
Dorothy Kenary
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Kenary, 90

SHREWSBURY - Dorothy F. "Dottie" (Senecal) Kenary, 90, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020. Her beloved husband of 55 years, Roy V. Kenary, predeceased her in 2006.

Born in Worcester, raised in Shrewsbury, Dottie was one of 4 children born to the late Alfred C. and Mary M. (Keeley) Senecal. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School in Worcester. After graduation, she began working for the New England Telephone Company, prior to meeting Roy and settling down. The pair made their home in Shrewsbury, where they raised their family.

A woman of great faith, Dottie was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury, and former member of their Jet Set Group, for many years. She was also a member of the Neighborhood Rosary Group.

Dottie is survived by her two daughters, Ann M. Kenary and her partner James Dunn of Oxford, and Arlene T. Strand and her husband Peter of Spencer; five grandchildren, Matthew, Heidi, Michelle, Marie, and Lisa; four great-grandchildren, Katherine, Thomas, Emerson, and Miles; her sister, Marie Senecal; and many dear friends whom she held close to her heart. In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was also predeceased by her son, Thomas A. Kenary, who passed in 1976, and her two brothers, Alfred and Robert Senecal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

Her funeral Mass and burial will be held privately for her family. The BRITTON - SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Mrs. Kenary was probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. She had a heart of gold. I will miss her I loved her so much. I’m so sorry for your loss
Nancy Hanlon
Friend
July 21, 2020
Always enjoyed stopping in my cruiser to visit Dottie and Roy.Will miss her greatly. God Bless.
Paul kenary
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved