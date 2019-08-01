|
|
Dorothy A. Kerns, 90
HOLDEN - Dorothy A. Kerns 90, of Holden passed away at home on July 24, 2019.
Her husband, of 66 years, Charles L. Kerns predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her two children, Robert W. Kerns and his wife Dawna of Norman, Oklahoma, and her daughter, whom she resided with, Linda L. Donahue and her husband Thomas; four grandchildren, Jason Kerns, Christina Coulson, Thomas P. Donahue, and Kristin Donahue, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Heck.
Dorothy was born in Paterson, New Jersey the daughter of the late William H. Heck and Margaret (McFerran) Heck. Dorothy attended Davis and Elkins College, West Virginia, where she met Charles. She completed an Associate's Degree years later at Community College of Rhode Island. Dorothy will be dearly missed, and yet remembered, for her love of family, friends, dogs, her many talents, and for being a great conversationalist. She was an extremely talented artist enjoying all media of painting, sculpturing, drawing, and clay work.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the special home health aides for their compassion as well as the various providers from JHH and JHC Hospice. Also, Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home of Worcester and Winfield and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Scituate Rhode Island. A Committal Service will be held in the Chapel at Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m., at Val's Restaurant, Holden, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2019