Dorothy H. Lawson, 91
WORCESTER, MASS. - Dorothy H. "Dottie" Lawson, 91, of Worcester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center, after a short illness.
Dottie leaves behind two daughters, Sandra Roy and Debra Bonardi; six grandchildren, Kris and Angela Roy, Jesse, Dana and Jenna Bonardi, and Jay Stanislawzyk; a sister, Nancy L. Zannotti; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; also her beloved dogs, Logan, Blu and Addie. She was predeceased by her brother William J. Lawson, Jr. and three sisters, Shirley Valois, Eleanor Arisco and Marilyn Hill.
Dottie was born in Worcester, daughter of William and Helen (Holm) Lawson. She was a graduate of the former Commerce High School.
Dottie worked in the hospitality industry in the Worcester area for many years, including the Office Lounge, Chez Ami and Superbox West at the Worcester Centrum.
Dottie was devoted to her family and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren on Electric Street in Worcester and Webster Lake. She also enjoyed her many visits to Wareham, Mystic, CT., Hampton Beach, and Vinalhaven, ME.
The family would like to thank the members of the Worcester Police, Fire and EMS staff for their ongoing care and support. Also the medical staff at the Jewish Community Center and UMASS Hospital.
There will be calling hours on Sunday, July 14th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow at 5 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019