Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Dorothy Lederer


1925 - 2019
Dorothy Lederer Obituary
Dorothy E. Lederer

PAXTON - Dorothy E. (Sindin) Lederer, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Overlook Masonic Health Center in Charlton. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Monday, September 30 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Telegram.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
