Dorothy M. Lord, 93
Woodstock, Vt./ Wilmington, N.C.
A Memorial Service for Dorothy M. Lord will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 AM in the Dudley First Congregational Church, 135 Center Rd., Dudley Hill. (Kindly meet at the Church) Burial will follow in Corbin Cemetery in Dudley.
Dot passed away December 19, 2018 in North Carolina.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend and meet with the family prior to the service.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019