Dorothy M. (Vincens) Potter, 92

AUBURN - Dorothy M. (Vincens) Potter, 92, of Auburn, formerly of Leicester, died Monday, Sept. 21,, 2020 at her son's home.

Her husband of 34 years, Spencer R. Potter died in 2009. Her first husband of 14 years, David J. Hill, died in 1965.

She leaves her sons, David J. Hill and his wife Kyu-sun of Panama City, FL and Paul V. Hill of Auburn with whom she lived, her grandchildren David J. Hill, III and JinHei Hill, great grandchildren Mabel Ann and Spencer Philips, her stepchildren David Potter of Wisc., Winifred Potter Noyes of ME. and Lynne Potter Wetherill of PA. and many cousins.

Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of Thomas E. and Dorothy (Keefe) Vincens and lived in Leicester for 38 years, before moving to Panama City, FL., and returning here 2 years ago.

Dorothy worked for AT&T in Springfield and Worcester from 1945-1951 and was assistant director of career planning and placement at Clark Univ. in Worcester from 1966-1986 before retiring. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, class of 1945. She was a founding member of North American Martyrs in Auburn and a member of St. Pius X Church in Leicester. She was also a member of the New England Lily Society and Friends of Old Sturbridge Village.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will be at a later date in St. Brigid Cemetery, Millbury. A calling hour will be held on Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with Covid 19 precautions, masks & social distancing in place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph/St.Pius X Parish, 759 Main St., Leicester, MA 01524.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
