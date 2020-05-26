Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dorothy Matsik


1960 - 2020
Dorothy Matsik Obituary
Dorothy E. Matsik, 60

Clinton - Dorothy E. Matsik, 60, died at home after a courageous battle with breast cancer on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Butler, PA the daughter of Elizabeth A. (Bates) and George H. Matsik and has lived in Clinton for over ten years.

Dorothy studied at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro campus. It was here that she earned her Bachelor's degree and went on to earn a Master's in Sociology. While at the University, Dorothy met the love of her life, C. Howard White. The couple were married on the grounds of the Greensboro campus in 1985. Dorothy pursued a career in accounting and most recently served as head accountant at Aerogel Co.

Dorothy was an active member of the Mosaic Commons Community in Berlin for several years. She and Howard enjoyed gathering with friends and serving meals there. Faith was important to Dorothy. She was a member of the Ashburnham Community Church where she leaves many dear friends. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and sewing, but above all she cherished her friends and family and fought cancer bravely in order to be here for them as long as she could.

Dorothy will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 35 years, C. Howard White; her son, Cam White; her brother, Steve Matsick, Phd. of Sterling; and her sister, Mary Beth Johns and her husband, Al of Reedsville, NC.

Dorothy's family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus ICU as well as the nurses and staff of Beacon Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Dorothy and her family.

A private graveside service will be held at Reservoir Pines Cemetery in Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 29, 2020
