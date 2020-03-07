|
|
Dorothy Fuller McDougald, 94
Clermont, Florida - Dottie passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the daughter of Merton W. Fuller and Edith (Griggs) Fuller of Boylston, MA. She was born in Connecticut on December 16, 1925. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Daniel and her son William. She has a daughter Carolyn of Clermont, Florida and two grandsons Edward and Robert. Dottie has a half sister Alice Miller of Grafton, MA and a half brother Douglas Fuller of Norwich, CT. Her stepmother was Elna (Bemis) Fuller. She was predeceased by three sisters, Marion Dowell, Winifred Tight and Marjorie Clayton. She lived in Boylston for most of her years and was a long time member of First Congregational Church of Boylston, 10 Church Street, Boylston, MA 01505. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Memorials Fund at this church in her name. A private ceremony was held in Florida
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020