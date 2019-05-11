|
|
Dorothy McLellan, 86
Webster - Dorothy E. (Fyrberg) McLellan, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Webster Manor Healthcare surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 59 years, John D. McLellan, pre-deceased her in 2011. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Ellen McLellan of Worcester; 2 daughters and sons in law- Joy Ann and Alcide L'Ecuyer of Northfield and Lori and Robert Giannotti of Rutland; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Oscar and Pearl (Rivers) Fyrberg. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as a clerk at Sharfman's Jewelers for many years. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester. She enjoyed singing, knitting, and reading.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2019