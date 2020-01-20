|
|
Dorothy F. McLoughlin
Holden - Dorothy F. McLoughlin, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Holden, Dottie was the daughter of Thomas F. and Cora F. (Mosher) McLoughlin and lived her entire life there.
Dottie was a graduate of Holden High School, class of 1950. In 1954, she graduated from Worcester State College, where she later received her master's degree in education. She taught at Indian Hill Elementary School for 27 years and Nelson Place Elementary School for 11 years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Friday Afternoon Club and the Retired Educators Association of Massachusetts.
Dottie retained a strong connection to her alma mater throughout her life. She was a longtime member of the Scholarship Tea Committee, and received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Outstanding Service to the Alma Mater.
She was a member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, and a lifetime member at St. Mary's Church in Jefferson, where she was very active.
Dottie also enjoyed travel, and going to the theatre.
She leaves her niece Beth Houston and her husband Karl Gerds, of Watertown, and several cousins. She is predeceased by two sisters, Blanche E. Houston and Corrine "Mary" McLoughlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dottie's family from 9:00 to 10:30 am on Thursday, January 23, in the Gathering Room at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, followed at 11:00 by a Mass of Christian Burial. Dottie will be laid to rest beside her family members in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy F. McLoughlin Endowed Scholarship, Worcester State Foundation, 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020