Dorothy J. (Teague) McManus
NORTHBOROUGH - Dorothy Jean (Teague) McManus, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of 47 years to Joseph G. McManus, Jr.
Born and raised in Boston, Dottie was the daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn (Gould) Teague. For most of her life Dottie lived in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston where she worked as a grocer. She and Joe moved to Northborough in 2018 to be closer to their family.
Besides her husband Joe, Dottie is survived by two sons, Michael McManus and his wife Kelly Bongarzone McManus of Northborough, Patrick McManus and his wife Diantha McNeish of Reddick, FL; her brother-in-law, John Brady; a niece, Ann Brady and a grandniece, Katherine Mullen, all whom live in East Bridgewater; and her best friend Sue Smedlie of Roslindale. Dottie was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Teague and her sister, Judy (Teague) Brady.
At this time, due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private for immediate family. An occasion for all friends and family to remember and celebrate Dottie's life will be announced at a future time.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please buy a lottery ticket – one of Dottie's favorite pastimes. And win.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020