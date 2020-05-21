|
|
Dorothy (LeDuc) Mitchell Cote, 99
West Brookfield - Dorothy (LeDuc) Mitchell Cote, 99, of West Brookfield and formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17th 2020 in Brookhaven Rest Home after an extended illness.
Dot was married to her first husband, William Mitchell who passed away in 1997 and her second husband, Walter Cote who passed away in 2005. She is survived by two children, Joanne LaFlamme and her husband, Raoul of East Brookfield and William Mitchell and his wife, Renee of East Brookfield; a daughter in law, Beth Mitchell of Charlton; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Fred R. and Anna M. (O'Brien) LeDuc and is also predeceased by a son, Gerald Mitchell; a granddaughter, Laura Soucy and five sisters, Anna M. Gerber, Alice V. Hertz, Mary R. LeDuc, Irene T. Doyle and Florence C. Shea.
Dot was a loving and caring woman who will truly be missed by all of her family. She was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Church in Worcester and was an avid television watcher especially her favorite cartoons.
Due the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services are being held privately with a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Worcester and burial in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. If you wish to share a memory of Dot or sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020