|
|
Dorothy E. Olen, 86
Holden - Dorothy E. (Paskavitz) Olen, 86, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of William and Eva (Repaika) Paskavitz and grew up in the Vernon Hill neighborhood.
Dorothy graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. For several years she worked at Edward's Paint in Kelly Square, where she fostered her lifelong passion for interior design. She met the love of her life and husband of over 60 years, Neil Olen, at an SSO dance at Fort Devens. The couple married and settled in Worcester where they raised their family. They later lived in Holden for thirty years. Dorothy dedicated her life to her family and creating the perfect home. She later worked as a server at the Executive Dining Room at Norton Co. for several years.
Dorothy was a member of St. George Church in Worcester and had been involved in the Parent Teacher Association in Worcester. After retirement, Dorothy and Neil enjoyed trips with the Greendale Men's Club Silver Sneakers group and socializing at the Holden Senior Center. Dorothy will always be remembered for her dance skills. Whether it was Ballroom or Disco, Dorothy loved dancing, especially with her beloved Neil.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Neil A. Olen in 2013. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Joseph W. Olen and his wife, Catherine of Orlando, FL, Stephen F. Olen and his wife, Katherine of Worcester and David Olen and his wife, Dawn of Holden; her former daughter in law, with whom she was very close, April Murray and her husband, Christopher of Auburn; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was also predeceased by her brothers, Bernard Paskavitz and Joseph Paskavitz; and her sisters, Nellie Babin and Mary Toloczko.
Dorothy's family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Jewish Healthcare Center for the extraordinary care Dorothy received during her stay with them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. George Church, 40 Brattle St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St., Worcester. Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewish Healthcare Center Employee Holiday Fund, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington DC, 20077-7127. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019