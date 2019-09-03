|
Dorothy M. (Chabot) Owen, 91
Gardner - Dorothy M. (Chabot) Owen, 91, of Gardner, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Alliance Health at Baldwinville.
Dorothy was born September 1, 1927 in Gardner, daughter of the late Victor E. and Mary E. (Maher) Chabot. She was Vice-President of her class graduating from Gardner High School in 1944. She was a graduate of the St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1947. She started her nursing career working for the VNA in Boston and Gardner. She then worked as a school nurse for 30 years for the city of Gardner at Sacred Heart School and Holy Rosary School. After her "retirement" from school nursing, she enjoyed working part-time for several area physicians for another fifteen years. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, playing cards and going to the casino. She was a member of Annunciation Parish.
Her husband, Clifford E. Owen, died in 1997. She was also predeceased by her brother, James V. Chabot in 1993.
She is survived by her son, Michael E. Owen and his significant other, Johanna Uyleman of Gardner; and daughter, Patricia M. Owen and her spouse, Barbara Brown of Gardner; two grandchildren, James Owen of Gardiner, ME and Alicia Owen; two step-grandchildren Matthew Storms of Madison, WI and Jennifer Storms of Upper Chichester, PA; two nieces Sarah Chabot of Newport, VA and Jessica Chabot of Davis, CA.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 5, from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner.
The funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 6, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Church, 135 Nichols St., Gardner. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gardner VNA, 34 Peary Lane, Gardner, MA 01440 or to the Hope House, 29 Pleasant St., Gardner, MA 01440 or by visiting www.hopegardner.org.
