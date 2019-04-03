Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
Dorothy Perman


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Perman Obituary
Dorothy "Aunt Betty" Perman, 93

Brimfield - Dorothy "Betty" E. Perman, 93, passed away peacefully at Shrewsbury Nursing Home on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after an illness. She was born in Springfield, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Gilbert) Perman.

She leaves her nieces, Linda Holman and her husband, Phillip of Sterling, Doris Jemiolo and her husband, Steve of Blandford and Jill Plant and her husband, Steve of Pawcatuck, CT; her nephews, Gary Perman and his wife, Carol of Westhampton and Carl Perman and his wife, Joanne of East Longmeadow; several grandnieces, grandnephews; great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

Betty was an accounting supervisor at AT&T Phone Company for many years before retiring in 1982. Previously, she worked at the Springfield Armory. She was a member of the Brimfield Congregational Church and was an accomplished soprano with the Springfield Symphony Choir. Affectionately known by her family as "Aunt Betty", she enjoyed making beautiful needlepoint ornaments, crocheting, traveling throughout New England and was an avid cat fancier.

A private committal service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NEADS, P.O. Box 213, West Boylston, MA 01583. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
