|
|
Dorothy E. Petralis
WORCESTER - Dorothy E. Petralis of Worcester died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center. She had polio early in her life and has triumphed over its effects ever since.
Dorothy leaves a sister Frances P. Bitteker and her husband Raymond of Littleton; two nieces, Janice Branco, her husband William, and their sons Tyler and Mason of Littleton, and Air Force Lt. Col. Sandra Thompson, her husband Mark, and their children Addison and Cooper of Haymarket, Va.
Dorothy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Thomas J. and Dorothy A. (Oliveras) Petralis, and has resided in Worcester all her life.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Worcester and Worcester State College. She earned a master's degree in psychology at Clark University in Worcester.
Dorothy was part of the Worcester Public Schools for 46 years, retiring in 2012. For most of those years, she was a junior high school guidance counselor. After a few years at Burncoat Junior High School, she joined the Guidance Department at Forest-Grove Junior High School where she was head counselor when she retired.
Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, and the National Education and Massachusetts Teachers associations.
Dorothy had many interests. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and dinner out with her friends. She travelled extensively including two trips around the world. She loved her family, especially her nieces, grandniece and grandnephews.
There are calling hours Friday, October 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Saturday, October 5, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory are suggested to University Advancement, Worcester State University, 486 Chandler St., Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019