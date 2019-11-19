Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dorothy B. Phinney, 86

West Boylston - Dorothy B. (Bergstrom) Phinney, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She leaves a son David Phinney of Nashua NH; a daughter Lauren Erickson and her husband Ken of West Boylston; and her beloved Boston Terrier Pippy. She was pre-deceased by her husband and love of her life, Richard Phinney in 1985.

Dot was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Sydney and Ethel Bergstrom. She graduated from Commerce High School and Salter's Secretarial School. She worked at the former Norton Company for many years, retiring as an Administrative Assistant in the Patent Department. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending summers at Newfound Lake in NH.

According to Dorothy's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot's memory may be made to Friends of Homeless Animals P.O. Box 415 Aldie, VA 20105. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
