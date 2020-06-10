Dorothy P. (Kiritsy) Prifti, 84Holden - Dorothy P. (Kiritsy) Prifti, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Worcester, Dorothy was the daughter of John and Nora (Pano) Kiritsy and lived the last 10 years in Holden. Her beloved husband of 62 years, James K. Prifti, died in 2019.She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Sandra J. Barolli and her husband Martin of Middlebury, Connecticut; her son, Michael J. Prifti and his wife Marina of Paxton; and six grandchildren, Amanda and Lucas Prifti, Alexandra and Rebecca Barolli and Danielle and Peter Prifti. She also leaves a sister, Marion Giantris of Carlisle and brother Thomas Kiritsy of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was predeceased by her sons, Peter J. and David J. Prifti.Dorothy graduated from South High School in Worcester where she played varsity tennis. While raising her children, Dorothy worked part time at her cousin Teddy's fruit store, George's on Chandler Street and provided seamstress services to her family. She later started a seamstress business at her home which included custom designed draperies. Dorothy and Jim traveled the world extensively in their retirement years and enjoyed many memorable years with their family vacationing on Cape Cod.Dorothy was proud of her Albanian heritage and was an active member at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church in Worcester. She was a past president of the Women's Guild and served as chairwoman of the Albanian Cook Book Committee.A funeral service for Dorothy will be held privately at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Jim, at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit