Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dorothy R. Palermo

Dorothy R. Palermo Obituary
Dorothy R. (Pellegrino) Palermo at 85

Worcester - Dorothy R. "Dottie" (Pellegrino) Palermo, 85, of Worcester died peacefully Wednesday January 29, 2020 in the Jewish Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday February 4, from 8:30AM to 10:15AM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM in St Johns Church. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
