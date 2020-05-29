Dorothy P. Reid, 90Worcester - Dorothy P. Reid, 90, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Skilled Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.Dorothy was the wife of the late William Reid who passed away in 1966.She was born in Worcester on April 15, 1930 a daughter of the late Harry Bengtson and Elvira (Olson) Bengtson. She attended local schools and graduated from the former Commerce High School in 1948. Mrs. Reid worked for 28 years as an administrative assistant in the underwriting department at State Mutual Insurance Company in Worcester until her retirement in 1991.Dorothy or "Polka Dot" as she was affectionately known to many, was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she was active in various activities throughout the church, including the choir. She loved a cup black coffee, cooking for her family, listening to Broadway music and religious hymns, and in later years enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. When her children were younger, many special memories were made with them camping at Lake George and also at Wells State Park in Sturbridge. Mrs. Reid always had a special way of making everyone feel included as an extension of her family.She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her children, Gordon L. Reid and his wife, Susan of West Boylston, her daughter-in-law Miriam Reid of Oakham and Christine MacManus and her husband, David of Webster; her loving grandchildren, Miriam and her husband, David, Alexis, Melissa and her husband, Jeremy, Katie and her husband, Michael, Amanda and her wife, Kristen, Ashley and her husband, Max; thirteen great grandchildren; her brother, Earl Bengtson and his wife, Jeanine of Spencer and her sister, Ruth Adams of Shrewsbury; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Reid was predeceased by her son, William Scott Reid in 2013 and her brother in law, Albert Adams.The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Lutheran Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Worcester for their hard work and kindness.Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the Lindquist-Lundin and Fay Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at All Faiths Cemetery, 9 Island Rd., Worcester.