Dorothy Reid
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy P. Reid, 90

Worcester - Dorothy P. Reid, 90, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Skilled Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center.

Dorothy was the wife of the late William Reid who passed away in 1966.

She was born in Worcester on April 15, 1930 a daughter of the late Harry Bengtson and Elvira (Olson) Bengtson. She attended local schools and graduated from the former Commerce High School in 1948. Mrs. Reid worked for 28 years as an administrative assistant in the underwriting department at State Mutual Insurance Company in Worcester until her retirement in 1991.

Dorothy or "Polka Dot" as she was affectionately known to many, was a longtime member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she was active in various activities throughout the church, including the choir. She loved a cup black coffee, cooking for her family, listening to Broadway music and religious hymns, and in later years enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. When her children were younger, many special memories were made with them camping at Lake George and also at Wells State Park in Sturbridge. Mrs. Reid always had a special way of making everyone feel included as an extension of her family.

She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her children, Gordon L. Reid and his wife, Susan of West Boylston, her daughter-in-law Miriam Reid of Oakham and Christine MacManus and her husband, David of Webster; her loving grandchildren, Miriam and her husband, David, Alexis, Melissa and her husband, Jeremy, Katie and her husband, Michael, Amanda and her wife, Kristen, Ashley and her husband, Max; thirteen great grandchildren; her brother, Earl Bengtson and his wife, Jeanine of Spencer and her sister, Ruth Adams of Shrewsbury; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Reid was predeceased by her son, William Scott Reid in 2013 and her brother in law, Albert Adams.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Lutheran Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Worcester for their hard work and kindness.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 2nd from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the Lindquist-Lundin and Fay Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at All Faiths Cemetery, 9 Island Rd., Worcester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 28, 2020
Sending love to all her friends and family
Martha Tierney
May 27, 2020
Dot was truly a wonderful lady. I remember many good times with her at Bethel. She was very loved.
Gerry Baeder
May 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss . I remember Dot at bethel all the time. I was in Sunday school with Chris . I also worked a short time at the luthern home and saw her there. May she RIP
Jill Ducat
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
I remember camping with her at Wells State Park! Dot was such a sweet and loving person. I feel blessed to have had her in my life.
Ann Odgren
Friend
May 27, 2020
Love and Prayers to the entire Reid Family! Dot was a pleasure to know! She will be greatly missed by all! She was a beutiful lady!
Karen Temple
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
To my second Mom, until we see each other in heaven, I will love always.
Robin Holmen (Warner)
Family Friend
May 26, 2020
We were very close to Dot and enjoyed driving her to church and music events when wanted to attend especially when she lived in Spencer. Dot loved to read and shared many of her books with me. She shared her faith and her wisdom and she will always shine in our hearts.
Dave and Pam Sutton
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved