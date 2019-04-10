|
|
Dorothy Rheaume, 75
Worcester - It is with profound sadness that the family of Dorothy Rhéaume announces her passing on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 75 years.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Claire Gedman. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews Dennis Pikora, Stephan Rhéaume, Michael Lentini, Lori Rhéaume, Cindy King, Sandra Lord, Beth Blount, Wendy Rivera-French, Debra Levesque, Alan Gedman and many grand nephews and nieces.
Dorothy is pre-deceased by parents William and Mabel, sister Jeanne Pikora and brother David.
Dorothy was born and grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts where she went to North High. She attended college and earned her master degree. Dorothy served in the US Army and was a member of Al-Anon for many years where she made numerous friends. Dorothy worked at various local hospitals as a laboratory supervisor.
Dorothy will be remembered for her practicality and big heart. In accordance with her wishes her remains were cremated and will be buried near her mother and father in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019