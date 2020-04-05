|
Dorothy "Dot" Pacillo Riggieri
Worcester - Dorothy "Auntie Dot" (Pacillo) Riggieri 88, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, of Worcester passed away at home on Thursday April 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Worcester, on February 11, 1932, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Sante and Celestina (Candelmo) Pacillo and lived her entire life in the city. Dot was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank in 2015 and her brothers John, Angelo "Tony" and Michael.
Dot was the proud owner and operator of Auntie Dot's Pizza on Grafton St. in Worcester which she started with her husband 45 years ago and continued to work alongside her daughter Maria for several years after her husband's passing. Dot had a large community presence through her famous pizza store and ran the store with a smile on her face. She enjoyed talking politics and football and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her kind giving ways. She was a legend on Grafton Hill and will be missed dearly by those who knew her as a fashion forward, sharp-witted, kind and independent woman. Most of all, Dot cherished time spent with family, luncheons with her lifelong friends and dinners out.
Dorothy leaves a large and loving family, including her three sons Francis, John, and Sante, two daughters Celestina Soloperto and her husband Philip and Maria Riggieri and her husband Martin Rogers. She was "Nana" to her seven grandchildren, Olivia, Adam, Natalie, Gabriella, Gina, Mary, and Victoria. Dot also leaves one brother Matthew Pacillo and many nieces and nephews
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Dorothy will be held privately and her burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when all can once again gather together.
