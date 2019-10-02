Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
View Map
Dorothy Roach Obituary
Dorothy R. Roach, 85

Millbury - Dorothy R. "Dottie" Roach, 85 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1st 2019 in Care One of Millbury, where she had been residing for the past eleven years.

Dottie is survived by her sister-in-law, Bernice Roach of Millbury; her nieces, Kathleen Pelkey, Elaine McLain, Mary Ann McNulty and her husband, Rick, Phyllis Jacobson and her husband, Lonnie and Mary Ann Tuttle. She also leaves her nephews, Henry La Belle and his wife, Janice and Thaddeus Kaczmarski and his wife, Cheryl; several great nieces and nephews. Dottie is predeceased by her parents, Earl and Stephanie Roach, her sisters, Rosanna La Belle and Freida Kaczmarski; two brothers, Earl Francis (Juny) Roach, Jr. and Clarence Roach.

Dottie lived a very quiet life, working hard every day and helping people who needed help. She will always be remembered for her strong faith in the Catholic Church. Dottie enjoyed talking to people and could often be seen during the nice weather greeting people at Care One, with her famous saying "Right On". She also loved playing bingo, singing and feeding the birds.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care One for their kindness and compassionate care they have given Dottie for the last eleven years.

Family and friends will honor and remember Dottie's life by gathering for her funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4th at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Please visit Dottie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
