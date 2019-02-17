|
Dorothy (Lowell) Schedin, age 94
Myrtle Beach, SC - Dorothy May (Lowell) Schedin died January 25th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dorothy was predeceased in 2002 by her husband of 52 years, Robert S. Schedin. She was the daughter of Wesley Harrison and Esther Jacobson Lowell of Holden, Massachusetts. Dorothy attended Holden High and graduated cum laude from Brown University at the age of 19. After a brief career as a professional Girl Scout, she and her husband reared four children at their home in East Brookfield. She is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lowell (Sharon Porter) Schedin of Worcester, Massachusetts; Dr. and Mrs. Steven Ward (Elizabeth Schedin) Pruett of Cherry Log, Georgia; Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Winston (Shelley Schedin) Hall of Myrtle Beach South Carolina, with whom she made her home; and Mr. and Mrs. David Wesley (Paula Morin) Schedin of Surfside Beach, South Carolina.
Survivors also include grandchildren Jennifer Schedin Perchak of Spencer, Andrew David and sister Hannah Pruett of Atlanta, Georgia, Sarah Pruett Soufle of Torrance, California, Wesley Harrison Hall of Worcester and sister Erika Hall of Northborough, as well as seven great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at the First Baptist Church of Worcester on Thursday, February 21st at 10:00AM. Mrs. Schedin was an enthusiastic supporter of music education. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so may donate to the First Baptist Church Organ Fund, 111 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01609
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019