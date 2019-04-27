|
|
Dorothy Shankman
WORCESTER - Dorothy "Dikey" (Miller) Shankman, age 95, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital.
Her husband of 65 years, Murray Shankman, died in 2012. She leaves two sons, Dr. Mark Shankman and his wife Judy of Boston, and Peter Shankman of Dennisport; two daughters, Susan wife of Dr. Steven Michelson of Acton and Gale, wife of Bruce Shulan of Warren, NJ. Seven grandchildren Joshua Michelson and his wife Dr. Margaret Michelson, Zachary Michelson and his wife Mollie, David Shankman, Dr. Sarah Kerner wife of Zachary Kerner, Rebecca, Emily and Molly Shulan and her great-grandchildren Sasha, Eva and Theo Michelson and Julian and Reggie Kerner. She was predeceased by her sisters Beatrice Feingold, Rhoda Rosin and Elizabeth Miller.
She was born in Fitchburg, a daughter of Julius and Ethel (Freedberg) Miller and had lived in Worcester for 73 years.
She graduated from Fitchburg High School and from Boston University. She has been an administrative assistant for Selig Manufacturing, Martin Wallpaper and Orthopedic Associates of Worcester.
She had been a long time member of Beth Israel Synagogue and was a life member of Worcester Chapter of Hadassah, the Sisterhood of Congregation Beth Israel and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jewish Healthcare center.
She loved her family first and foremost. She was an avid reader, had a marvelous sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2019 IN CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, 15 JAMESBURY DRIVE, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in B'nai B'rith Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester 01609 or to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, 01609 or to the charity of one choice.
A Memorial Observance Reception will follow the interment service and will be announced at the time of the funeral.
