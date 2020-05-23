Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Dorothy Siderski Obituary
Dorothy J. Siderski, 62

Worcester - Dorothy Jean (Lague) Siderski, 62, passed away on May 19, 2020 at St. Francis Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center of complications related to Covid-19.

Dot was born in Worcester, raised in Millbury and graduated from Millbury High School, class of 1977. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Minnie Belle Lague.

Dot leaves her husband of 28 years, Francis Siderski of Worcester. She also leaves two sisters Patricia Willoughby of Holden and Linda Bond in Florida. She is predeceased by her brother Kenneth. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Dot's funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to the at Please visit Dot's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for her family at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
