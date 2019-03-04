Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Tuttle) Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy (Tuttle) Simpson Obituary
Dorothy Simpson

September 7, 1940 -

March 2, 2019

WORCESTER - Dorothy (Tuttle) Simpson, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary Health Care Center, Worcester. She was born in Framingham and she attended and graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1958. For many years, Dorothy worked as a cook in a corporate cafeteria. She worked at Allen Organ of Macungie, PA, a large manufacturer of church organs. She was an amateur artist and she created and painted paintings in color and black and white.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Dumont and her husband Robert Dumont and by one son Robert Simpson and his wife Lisa Simpson. Her husband was the late Robert Simpson. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Service at Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.

Thank you to St. Mary Health Care Center for your compassion and service.

To share a memory of to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
Download Now