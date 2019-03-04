|
Dorothy Simpson
September 7, 1940 -
March 2, 2019
WORCESTER - Dorothy (Tuttle) Simpson, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary Health Care Center, Worcester. She was born in Framingham and she attended and graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1958. For many years, Dorothy worked as a cook in a corporate cafeteria. She worked at Allen Organ of Macungie, PA, a large manufacturer of church organs. She was an amateur artist and she created and painted paintings in color and black and white.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Dumont and her husband Robert Dumont and by one son Robert Simpson and his wife Lisa Simpson. Her husband was the late Robert Simpson. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service at Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Thank you to St. Mary Health Care Center for your compassion and service.
To share a memory of to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at
www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019