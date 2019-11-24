Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dorothy Spofford


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Spofford Obituary
Dorothy R. Spofford, 92

HOLDEN - Dorothy R. (Savino) Spofford, 92, a longtime resident of Holden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family from 9 to 10:30 am on Monday, December 2 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. A full obituary will appear in the Telegram on Thursday.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
