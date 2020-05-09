|
Dorothy M. (Buda) Stanton, 87
WORCESTER - A Mother's Day Obituary which is somehow fitting.
Dorothy M. (Buda) Stanton, 87 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Notre Dame Long-term Care Center of complications after contracting COVID-19.
Dorothy was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Victor J. and Elsie M. (Kroll) Buda. She was a graduate of Commerce High School and later received her nursing certification from Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954. Dorothy worked as a registered nurse for Worcester City Hospital for 36 years before she retired in 1990. She was a devout catholic and went to Mass every day of the week whenever she was able and without exception, she said the rosary every single day. As recently as 2018, she was driving to church 5 or 6 times a week. She was faithful member of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church where she taught CCD for 25 years until the churches' closing and was a member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury. She was also a member of Worcester City Hospital Alumni Association, the Sunshine Club, and the Providence Guild. Dorothy was very active with and was a secretary of the Legion of Mary for 30 years and an important part of her work there was saying the rosary with residents at various facilities including the St. Francis Home, Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing and the Christopher House. She delivered poinsettias during Christmas time and palms and lilies during Easter time to those facilities and would also volunteer frequently at the St. Francis Xavier Soup Kitchen at St. John's Church.
Dorothy was petite in size but did the important things in life in a Big way. She walked fast, fed the birds in her backyard every day, was fond of all animals, and loved her many pet cats she had over the years especially Bella who she leaves behind and the late J.J. the cat who found Dorothy the year her husband Alton died and became a loving little companion.
Dorothy loved listening to music as does her son. Her favorite singers were Joanne Cash and Justin Hayward and her favorite song was "motherless children" by Roseanne Cash. And it was notable that she requested a lovely version of the hymn, "Amazing Grace" by guitarist Ronnie Earl which was played at her funeral service on Saturday.
Dorothy's family especially her son David express their everlasting gratitude to the entire staff at Notre Dame Long-Term Care Center and Hospice. God knows who you are, and you all are doing God's good work in these uncommon and difficult times. May the Blessed Mother continue to watch over all of you.
We also, and specially express our everlasting gratitude to George Evans and the Evans Family, Stan and Dean, Bucko and Joan, Joe and Jean, Nan and Jimmy, Joanne and Paul, Barbara and Patty, Sue, Marion, Audrey, Kay, Louise, Norma, Pat, Nancy and Philip and Amy, Kathy and Keith.
To Jenna, Reverend Ken and from the wonderful pastoral care office at Notre Dame, Erin, and Jillian, we thank you.
Dorothy's husband of 46 years, Alton L. Stanton passed away on March 12, 2004. She is survived by her son, David E. Stanton of Worcester with whom she lived; a brother, Raymond P. Buda and his wife Patricia of Mashpee; three nieces, Dawn Marie (Perry) O'Brien and her husband Donnie, Tina (Buda) Lavery and Jaye Millette; three nephews, Michael Buda whom was also her godson, Philip Desautels and his wife Tina and David Carlstrom and his wife Nancy. She is predeceased by her infant son, Robert Jude Stanton; a brother Edward J. Buda; a sister, Theresa A. Perry; a niece, Patty (Buda) Belliveau.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Dorothy were held privately and burial was in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Dorothy's name can be made to: St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA. 01604 or St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA. 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020