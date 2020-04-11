|
S. Dorothy Surabian
Worcester - Look out Heaven, Hell on Wheels just burst through the door! S. Dorothy "Dottie" Surabian who was affectionately called Nooshy was reunited with her family on her 96th birthday, Holy Saturday, April 11th, 2020.
Dorothy was born Siranoosh Surabian in Worcester, one of three daughters of Karekin and Zaroohi (Balian) Surabian. Raised on Northboro Street, she graduated from Worcester Girls trade and accepted a job with the Washburn-Wire Company as a floor girl. Dorothy then took another job, in Quality Control Department of the Amoco Container Company in Shrewsbury where she worked several years before retiring.
Dottie lived her entire live in the home she grew up in. Notably, she lived with her parents, two sisters, Arshaloose "Arshie" and Agnes Surabian and her brother in law, Ernest "Ernie" Cola who all predeceased. She took wonderful care of all of them over their lives. Dorothy is survived by many extended family members including Vanessa Valery her children Arthur "AJ" Williamson and Amber Connors, George "Rusty" Valery, his wife Christine their children Storm and Olivia, Brenda Valery-Bern and her husband Skip.
They broke the mold when she was born. Dottie wasn't afraid to give you a piece of her mind if it was warranted, but always showed her tender side, as well. She was a wonderful cook, and generous to a fault. Her caring soul will be missed but never forgotten. She was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Savior, it's Women's guild and was a devoted church volunteer. Dottie enjoyed bowling and gardening. She won several awards for her beautiful flowers.
Due to the Outbreak, Funeral services in the Armenian Church of Our Savior will be private. Burial with her parents and sisters will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Armenian church of Our Savior, 87 Salisbury Street. Worcester, MA 01609. "May her Memory be Eternal"
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020