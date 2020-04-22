|
Dorothy (Hershkowitz) Swartz, 96
WORCESTER - Dorothy (Hershkowitz) Swartz, 96, passed away April 21, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center due to natural causes complicated by Covid-19.
She was born in New York City on October 6, 1923, daughter of Mollie (Wachtel) Hershkowitz and Harry Hershkowitz. Her family moved Worcester in 1925 where she spent the rest of her life.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Morris Swartz and his wife, Karen Desser of Stevenson, MD, Rhoda Needleman and her life partner, Ralph (Bud) Raymond of Holden and Daniel Swartz and his wife, Rebecca Brownstein of Holden; her nine grandchildren, Edward Rabb and his wife, Lauren Rabb of Holden, Jay Needleman and his wife, Johanna Vostok of Framingham, Michael Needleman of Marlborough, Kayla Robinson and her husband, Christopher Robinson of Rutland, Aaron Swartz of Los Angeles, CA, Talia Swartz of Boston, Evan Swartz of Portland, ME, Ethan Swartz of Stevenson, MD, Samantha Swartz of Holden; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Swartz in 1976 and a brother, Bernard Hershkowitz in 2008, both of Worcester.
Dot graduated from Commerce High School in 1941 and earned a certification in technical drawing from WPI in 1942. She worked at Crompton and Knowles in support of the war effort from 1942 until 1953 at that time she was their first and only women draftsman, leaving when she married the love of her life, Edward Swartz, to raise a family.
She went back to work in 1968 and, after quite a few jobs, began working at the Massachusetts Division of Employment Security in 1975 until retiring in 1993. She loved her job as an employment representative and was fulfilled by helping people find good jobs including summer and professional employment for friends and family.
Education was something that was very important to her. She attended Quinsigamond Community College in the evening where she received an AA degree in 1970. After retiring from her state job, she fulfilled a lifelong dream (which she was extremely proud of) by earning her BA degree in communications from Worcester State College in 1996. At that time, she was the oldest person to have earned a degree from WSC.
Dot had a unique gift of connecting with people and made friends wherever she went. She welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and a hot cup of coffee. She was always there to listen and support anyone who needed it. She could always see the humor in life and was heard to say more than once "Someday, you'll laugh about this". Dot was the person whose glass was always half full.
She was very political and ran for city council in the 70's. She was a member of Pioneer Women, had her own talk on WCUW (Let's talk with Dot) and was on the board of Jewish Family Service. Being involved and giving back to the community was very important to her.
Having grown up with just her mother and brother, she always dreamed of having a large and loving family. Dot was the matriarch who made everyone feel special and loved, her greatest joy was watching the family grow and enjoy each other's company.
Due to the current global pandemic, there will be a private funeral service and burial under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. A celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester or Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020