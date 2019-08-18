|
|
Dorothy L. Turgeon, 94
Millbury -
Dorothy L. (Sadowski) Turgeon, 94, was stricken ill at her residence and died in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Her husband of 50 years, William A. "Bill" Turgeon, died in 1998.
She leaves a son, David L. Turgeon, and his wife, Dorothy K. (Fowley) "Dottie" Turgeon,of Worcester; two granddaughters: Jennifer K. Turgeon of Worcester, and Kelli F. (Turgeon) Daoust and her husband, Brian Daoust, of Leicester; a great granddaughter, Grace P. Daoust of Leicester; and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her parents: Alexander and Sophie (Warchal) Sadowski; a brother, Harry H. Sadowski; and five sisters: Gertrude Swett, Christine Stockmal, Marion LeBlond, Regina DiPadua, and Elisabeth Anger.
Born in Worcester on March 29, 1925, she was educated in Worcester schools and married on July 5, 1947. She moved to Millbury in 1949 and returned to Worcester in 2012. .
Mrs. Turgeon worked part-time as a machine operator at Millbury Engineering Co., Millbury, for several years. She was a former member of Assumption Catholic Parish in Millbury and a current member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Parish, Worcester. She was an avid gardener and a self-taught oil and watercolor artist. She enjoyed family trips to Cape Cod and Hampton Beach.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, August 21, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial in Notre Dame des Canadiens Cemetery, Worcester, will follow the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family in the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., before the Mass.
Mrs. Turgeon's family would like to thank the staff at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester for the love and compassion they extended to her.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019