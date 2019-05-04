|
|
Dorothy A. (Leone) Vegnone 89
WEBSTER - Dorothy A. (Leone) Vegnone, 89, of Eddy Pond in Auburn, a long time Webster Resident, died on Monday, April 29 at Christopher House in Worcester with her family at her side. She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Frank Vegnone.
She is survived by her two children, Ronald P. Vegnone of San Diego, CA and Sharon A. Pickles and her husband Kenneth of North Grosvenordale, CT; three brothers: Richard, Alphonso, and Robert Polselli; three grandchildren: Tracy Jalbert and her boy friend Michael Sousa, Marissa Wilson and her husband Matthew, Kiersten Choiniere and her boyfriend Adrian Delphia; two great grandchildren: Bridget and Jack Wilson; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two children, Anthony Vegnone and Deborah Jalbert; a sister, Anna McCarthy; and a grandson, Jason Jalbert. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine (Polselli) Leone. She managed and worked in several restaurants in the Worcester and Webster areas. She enjoyed traveling and exercise in her younger years and leaves a legacy of Italian cooking that can never be matched.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Louis Church in Webster. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. Memorial Contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Bartel Funeral Home 33 Schofield Avenue Dudley is assisting the family with arrangements.www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019