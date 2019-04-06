|
Dorothy A. Warren, 84
SHREWSBURY - Dorothy Ann (Lang) Warren, 84, of Shrewsbury died Thursday, April 04, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born in Marlborough, a daughter of the late Wilfred Lang and Evelyn (Anderson) Lang Rivard. She was the wife of the late Francis Warren.
Dorothy worked for many years for the Town of Shrewsbury as a cafeteria worker and manager. She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Revenue, retiring in 1990.
Dorothy leaves her son, Robert Warren, Sr. and his wife Donna of Shrewsbury, Bonnie Goodney and her husband Donald of Shrewsbury, Sharon Brennan and her family of Greenville, New Hampshire and a very special son and daughter –in-law, Scott Bicknell and his wife Brenda and their family of Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Dorothy also leaves her grandchildren: Robert Warren, Jr. and his wife Heather and family, Michael Warren and "Zues", Krystal Burns and Mike Loverro and family, Heather Redmon and her husband, Jonathan and family, Nicole Hill and her husband Nicholas and family, Amanda King and her husband Richard and family and Kyle Henderson and his wife Liz and family.
Dorothy also leaves 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was pre-deceased by a daughter, Cindy Lou Henderson and grandson-in-law, Gregory Burns.
Dot enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Fran. She was a member of the Baypath Chapter of NAFCA and a member of the Happy Sams (a chapter of the Good Sam Club). Dot also enjoyed many trips to the casinos with the Shrewsbury Senior Center. She was also a lifetime surviving spouse member of the Greendale Men's Club. Dot loved reading books with her great- grandchildren, making special holiday treats and making sure "Zues" always had plenty of bones.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dorothy's family on Monday April 8, 2019 from 4-8 pm in the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, Mass. Her funeral will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with a prayer service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shrewsbury Fire and Police Relief Fund, P.O. Box 53, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a note of condolence for Dorothy's family or to view her Book of Memories, please visit: www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019