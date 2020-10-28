1/1
Dorothy Whiting
Dorothy Theresa (Yess) Whiting, 93

WORCESTER - Dorothy Theresa (Yess) Whiting, 93, philanthropist, volunteer, gardener and storyteller died Thursday, October 22nd 2020.

Her husband of 69 years, Milton W. Whiting died in 2016. She leaves her granddaughters, Angela Beane of Portland, OR and Kendralee Beane of Worcester. Dorothy was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy; a brother and two sisters.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Modungno) Yess and lived here most of her life. A cosmetology graduate from Fanning Trade, it was Dorothy's work in beauty shops that led to her meeting the love of her life, Milton. Dorothy and Milton lived for a time in Springvale, ME, where Dorothy continued her career and joined the Clyde Jordan Dance Group. They returned to Worcester to be closer to family and raise their daughter. Dorothy fully supported Milton's involvement with the Worcester Men of Song, accompanying him to concerts and often acting as makeup artist before the men went on stage. Dorothy and Milton also traveled around the United States, England and Scotland.

Later in life, volunteering became an important part in their lives. They dedicated time and resources to Veteran's Inc, Worcester as Milton was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Force, and helping fellow veterans was important to them both. Dorothy recently published a book of their time volunteering at the homeless veteran's shelter called "Serving Those Who Served" with proceeds from the book going directly to Veteran's Inc.

The family wishes to thank Dorothy's dear friends, Joyce, Elaine and Alexandra, for their love and support during Dorothy's final days, as well as Merci and Loise for caring for Dorothy and the kind and thoughtful staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home.

Funeral Services and Burial in Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery, Winchendon were private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dorothy and Milton's memory to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
