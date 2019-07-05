|
Dorothy E. Zwicker, 102
WESTBOROUGH -
Dorothy E. Zwicker, 102, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Zwicker.
Born in Bakers Settlement, Nova Scotia, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Cora (Faulkenham) Weagle. She was raised and educated in Auburn, MA and was a graduate of Auburn High School.
Dorothy moved into her beloved farmhouse on December 30, 1938- the night of her wedding. During her 80+ years at the farm, she had large vegetable gardens, fruit trees, and beautiful flower beds that she maintained until she was 90 years old. She always shared the bounty of her harvests with family, friends, and neighbors. As an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Westborough, she enjoyed contributing her sewing and cooking skills to the annual church fair by making aprons and baked goods. After retiring from gardening, she enjoyed many laughs playing Rummikub and Skip Bo daily with family, friends, and caregivers.
Dorothy is survived by three children, Lawrence A. Zwicker and his wife, Joyce, of Westborough, Ruth C. Houlden and her husband, Howard, of North Grafton and Gail Goff and her husband, Fred, of Tavares, FL; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Lawrence Weagle.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 120 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019