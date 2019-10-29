Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Cooper Obituary
Douglas J. Cooper

NORTHBOROUGH - Douglas J. Cooper, 57, passed away in his home on October 28, 2019, and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior. Doug was born in Somerville, a son to the late Lorance E. and Barbara A. (Cochran) Cooper. He was a graduate of St. Clement High School in Medford and a skilled finish carpenter. Doug's skills as a contractor and craftsman were most impressive. A gentle and thoughtful man with a kind soul, Doug was loved by all.

Doug is survived by his friend and caretaker, Susan Schenck, with whom he resided; a brother, Lorance V. Cooper and his wife Barbara, of Marlborough; a sister, Barbara A. Balkwill and her husband David, of Randolf; a niece, Wendy Gardner; three nephews, Jonathan Cooper, Christopher Cooper and Evan Cooper; a grand-niece, Lilly Gardner and an aunt, Ganelda Cooper, of Iowa. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Paula A. (nee Caton) in 2000.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, with Pastor Thomas Curtis officiating. A calling hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will precede the funeral.

Please consider memorial donations in Doug's name to the Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir St, Holden, MA 01520. For online condolences, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now