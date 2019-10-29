|
|
Douglas J. Cooper
NORTHBOROUGH - Douglas J. Cooper, 57, passed away in his home on October 28, 2019, and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior. Doug was born in Somerville, a son to the late Lorance E. and Barbara A. (Cochran) Cooper. He was a graduate of St. Clement High School in Medford and a skilled finish carpenter. Doug's skills as a contractor and craftsman were most impressive. A gentle and thoughtful man with a kind soul, Doug was loved by all.
Doug is survived by his friend and caretaker, Susan Schenck, with whom he resided; a brother, Lorance V. Cooper and his wife Barbara, of Marlborough; a sister, Barbara A. Balkwill and her husband David, of Randolf; a niece, Wendy Gardner; three nephews, Jonathan Cooper, Christopher Cooper and Evan Cooper; a grand-niece, Lilly Gardner and an aunt, Ganelda Cooper, of Iowa. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Paula A. (nee Caton) in 2000.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, with Pastor Thomas Curtis officiating. A calling hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will precede the funeral.
Please consider memorial donations in Doug's name to the Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir St, Holden, MA 01520. For online condolences, please visit
www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019