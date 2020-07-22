1/1
Douglas Cosby
1966 - 2020
Douglas Reid Joseph Cosby

Fall River, MA - Douglas R Cosby, 54, died unexpectedly July 12, 2020. Born June 7th, 1966 to David K Cosby and Paula R Cosby (nee Adam) he attended Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester MA. He graduated from The University of Massachusetts Amherst with a BA in History. He will be remembered for his love of history, politics, and animals. He is survived by his father, his step-father, his sister, and his niece. He was predeceased by his brother Wayne and his mother Paula. Those wishing to celebrate his life in a special way may make donations in his name to the Faxon Memorial Animal Shelter in Fall River, MA.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
