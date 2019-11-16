|
|
Douglas Detweiler, 79
ACTON/CONCORD - Douglas (Doug) James Detweiler, 79, of Acton, formerly of Concord and Holden, died on Nov. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Ingrid Detweiler; loving father to Karena Detweiler of Munich, Germany and Sean Detweiler of Concord married to Kristi, and a dedicated Opa to Carson and Alexa. He was the brother of Richard (Rick) Detweiler and his wife Carol of Ann Arbor, MI and the late Jeanette (Detweiler) Larson and her surviving husband William Larson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be on Thursday, Nov. 21st at 2 pm in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden St, CONCORD, MA with a reception immediately following in the church hall. Private burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Concord Rotary Charitable Endowment, 801 Main St, Concord, MA 01742. For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019