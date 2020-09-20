Douglas Flink, Sr., 56
AUBURN - Douglas Flink, 56, died Friday September 18, 2020 after a tragic accident on Dark Brook Reservoir in Auburn, MA.
Doug leaves his wife, Lisa (Arsenault) and 2 sons; Douglas Jr. and Daniel, all of Auburn MA.
He also leaves his mother Sandra (Alzapiedi) Flink of Leicester MA, grandmother Mildred Alzapiedi of Sterling MA, brother David Flink and his wife Dolores of Auburn MA, sisters Darlene Bruce of North Brookfield and Sara Anifantis and her husband William of Spencer, and a brother-in-law Charles Arsenault and his wife Laura of Westminster. His father, David Flink, predeceased him.
He leaves several nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Joslyn (husband Daniel), Kimberly Gaspie (husband Charles), Matthew and Thomas Arsenault, Scott, Erin and Matthew Bruce, Sotirios, Minos and Sadie Anifantis, a great-niece Alison Gaspie and great-nephew Beau Joslyn.
He was born in Worcester MA and grew up in Leicester where he graduated high school in 1981. He has lived in Auburn for 32 years.
Doug was a Construction Superintendent at Shawmut Design and Construction for the past 7 years and previously worked at CCI in Needham MA for over 15 years. Prior to this, he operated his own companies, D.E. Flink Contracting and High Tech Dormer Company.
Doug was a long-time volunteer in Auburn's youth sports through coaching and as the President of Auburn Pop Warner.
Those who wish to pay their respects may do so between 4:00 and 7:00 PM on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA – masks will be required upon entering and social distancing measures will be taken. A funeral service will be held privately for his family and close friends. To leave a note of condolence for Doug's family, or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com