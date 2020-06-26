Douglas Halley
Douglas P. Halley, age 88

Douglas - Douglas P. Halley, age 88 of Douglas, MA, formerly of Taunton and Brockton, died peacefully June 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center. Douglas was the loving husband for 62 years of the late Marilyn (Chetwynd) Halley. Born in Winthrop, he was raised and educated in Revere, son of the late John and Bridget Maude (Laurie) Halley.

Douglas was the loving father of Lori Hippert and her husband Martin of Douglas and the late Debra M. Carey and Dennis M. Halley; grandfather of Chloe and Fallyn Hippert and Gabrielle Carey; brother of Doris Talios of Berlin, MD and the late Sister Mary Dimas, Monica Geehan, Loretta "Sissy" Flahive, Florence LaFreniere, and Walter, Alexander, Paul, John, Herbert, and James Halley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Tuesday, June 30, 5-8pm. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Wednesday at 10am for a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 11am. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug Street, Douglas, MA, 01516. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
