1/1
Douglas Hull
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas G. Hull, 65

North Oxford - Douglas G. Hull, 65, of Thayer Court, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Ware. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Carol A. (Bedard) Hull who died in March. He is survived by two sons, John R. Bedard and his girlfriend Melissa Wentworth of Webster, and Steven P. Hull and his fiancée Elizabeth Naumann of North Oxford; his parents, Frederick A. and Irene T. (Brosnahan) Hull of Oxford; his brother, Allan Hull and his wife Maralyn of Tennessee; two sisters, Linda Vigeant of Oxford, and Laurie Rawson and her husband Jody of Oxford; three grandchildren, Ashley Gallant, Justin Bruinsma, and Aubriana Bedard; a great-granddaughter, Nova Card; and several nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Hull who died in 1980. He was born in Worcester and later lived in Leicester before moving to North Oxford in 1999. He graduated from Oxford High School.

Mr. Hull owned and operated D&J Auto in Worcester for 38 years. He loved riding his motorcycle and late nights at the casino. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Please meet directly at the cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.

To the best husband, father and friend anyone could ask for . . .

paradisfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved