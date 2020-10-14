Douglas G. Hull, 65North Oxford - Douglas G. Hull, 65, of Thayer Court, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Ware. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Carol A. (Bedard) Hull who died in March. He is survived by two sons, John R. Bedard and his girlfriend Melissa Wentworth of Webster, and Steven P. Hull and his fiancée Elizabeth Naumann of North Oxford; his parents, Frederick A. and Irene T. (Brosnahan) Hull of Oxford; his brother, Allan Hull and his wife Maralyn of Tennessee; two sisters, Linda Vigeant of Oxford, and Laurie Rawson and her husband Jody of Oxford; three grandchildren, Ashley Gallant, Justin Bruinsma, and Aubriana Bedard; a great-granddaughter, Nova Card; and several nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, Steven Hull who died in 1980. He was born in Worcester and later lived in Leicester before moving to North Oxford in 1999. He graduated from Oxford High School.Mr. Hull owned and operated D&J Auto in Worcester for 38 years. He loved riding his motorcycle and late nights at the casino. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Please meet directly at the cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.To the best husband, father and friend anyone could ask for . . .