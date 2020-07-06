1/
Douglas Koller
1963 - 2020
Douglas Dryden Koller, 57 & John Dryden Koller, 78

Leominster - Douglas D. Koller, beloved son of John Dryden Koller, 78, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 in New York, and his father, John D. Koller, passed away on July 4, 2020 in the CareOne at Lexington. Both father and son born in Newton, MA on April 14, 1963, and 1942 respectively. Funeral arrangements by Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg are incomplete and full obituaries are to follow. Please feel free to leave online condolences for both Douglas and John.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
