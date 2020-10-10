1/
Douglas MacLean
Douglas T. MacLean, 76

WESTBOROUGH - Douglas T. "Duke" MacLean, 76, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan (Imbeault) MacLean.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Corrinne C. (Taylor) MacLean. He was raised and educated in Lincoln, MA and graduated from Belmont Hill School in 1963 where he was a three sport athlete and captain of the football team. He then went on to Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania where he was a member on the football team.

Doug had a long career in the hardware industry as a sales representative for Decatur Hopkins and Orgill, Inc. prior to his retirement.

As a resident of Westborough since 1971, he enjoyed playing softball in the Westborough Men's League and golfing at the Westborough Country Club. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren play the many sports they were involved in. He was known around the fields and rinks as a proud Papa.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly P. White and her husband, Richard, of Worcester and Courtney T. Murphy and her husband, Joseph, of Duxbury and six grandchildren, Rory White, Ainsley White, Gavin White, Ava White, Tierney Murphy and Brunner Murphey. He is also survived by his brother John C. MacLean of Lincoln, MA.

Services and interment in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
